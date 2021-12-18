ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK: ISPR

BR Web Desk Updated 18 Dec 2021

Security forces have killed three terrorists in two separate operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

Ghafoor alias Jaleel was killed in an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur district.

“Terrorist Ghafoor alias Jaleel was a close acquaintance of Maulvi Faqir Muhammad – a top leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – and was involved in many terrorist activities,” ISPR said.

Separately, two more terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in the Boya area of North Waziristan district.

"The terrorists were spotted fleeing from Mohammad Khel Village towards Vezda Sar and [were] killed during an exchange of fire," ISPR said.

The statement added that one security official also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire with militants.

