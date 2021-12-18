At least one killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a blast at Shahrah-e-Iqbal, Quetta, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

The blast caused damage to nearby shops and vehicles. Security forces and rescue officials arrived at the site and the injured have been transferred to Civil Hospital Quetta. The area has been cordoned off.

As per reports, the explosive was planted on a motorcycle.

At least 6 injured in Quetta blast

Last month, at least six people were injured in a blast in Nawa Killi, Quetta.

Around four kilogrammes of explosives and ball bearing were used in the explosion, which was detonated via remote control. The explosives were planted in a motorcycle targeting a police patrol in the area, said Ali Raza, a senior police officer told Reuters.

Moreover, in October, a policeman embraced martyrdom while 17 others suffered injuries after a powerful explosion was reported outside the Balochistan Univerity's main gate in Quetta.