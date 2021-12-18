ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Target surpassed: Nov tax collection reaches Rs476bn mark

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 18 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The revenue collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reached Rs476 billion during November 2021 against the assigned target of Rs408 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs68 billion.

The updated revenue figures compiled here on Friday revealed that the net collection for the month of November 2021 was Rs470 billion, which has been increased to Rs476 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs6 billion.

While chasing the target of Rs408 billion fixed for the month, the net collection for the month of November 2021 now stood at Rs476 billion.

The FBR’s updated collection stood at Rs476 billion during November 2021 against Rs348 billion collected in November 2020, showing an increase of 36 percent.

Now, the FBR’s net revenue amounted to Rs2,320 billion during July-November (2021-22) against the assigned target of Rs2,016 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs304 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

