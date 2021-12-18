ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Dec 18, 2021
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Long-term project financing: Umar urges IsDB to provide guaranteed structure

Naveed Butt 18 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar request the Islamic Development Bank to support the long-term finance operations in Pakistan through a guaranteed structure that would strengthen the bankability of the projects.

The Board of Executive Directors of IsDB on Saturday (Dec 18) is expected to approve $180 million for the Mohmand Dam and hydropower projects. Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al-Jasser, president of Islamic Development Bank president and chairman of IsDB Group along with the delegation called on Asad Umar, here in Islamabad on Friday.

Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Chief Economist Dr Muhammad Ahmed Zubair, and senior officials attended the meeting. Umar welcomed the president of the Islamic Development Bank and congratulated him on assuming the office of the president of the IsDB for a five-year term starting from July 2021.

The minister request to IsDB to support the bank’s long-term finance operations in Pakistan through a guarantee structure that would strengthen the bankability of the projects. In addition, the minister further added that the Planning Commission is preparing a Three Rolling Growth Strategy (3YRGS) and requested the Bank support and alignments of its medium terms operations through the instruments of Member Countries Partnership Strategy (MCPS).

Al-Jasser wholeheartedly welcomed the initiative of the government and assured full cooperation in both the alignment and implementation of 3YRGS. While discussing the Covid containment and responsive programme of the government, Umar highlighted the internationally-acclaimed role of the NCOC and expressed the readiness of the government to share the experience with other member countries of IsDB.

Dr Al-Jasser highlighted that the Bank Group has had the experience of delivering humanitarian assistant in conflict-afflicted countries such as Palestine, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. He said that the Bank would garner all its institutional capacities to meet the expectations of alleviating long-sufferings of the people of Afghanistan as well as meet the expectations of the member countries of IsDB and the international community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar Islamic Development Bank IsDB Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser

