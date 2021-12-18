ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Balochistan traders postpone protest

Press Release 18 Dec 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan businessmen have postponed strike at Pak-Iran and Pak-Afghan border on FBR Chairman Muhammad Ashfaq’s assurance on Friday in Quetta.

Business community of Balochistan held a meeting with the FBR Chairman at Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s office. President Quetta Chamber Fida hussain Dashti, Senior VP Muhammad Akbar Maryani, VP Amjad Siddiqui advocate and others held a meeting with FBR Chairman. The FBR Chairman assured that the grievances of traders’ community would be addressed on priority basis. After successful discussion Dashti announced postponement of strike at borders till January 10, 2022.

The decision on behalf of business community has come after 4-day of strike at Pak Iran and Pak-Afghan borders against customs intelligence.

