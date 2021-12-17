ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron variant

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

DUBAI: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine provides a strong defence against serious symptoms and hospitalisations caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday, citing a preliminary study by the vaccine developer.

When used as a booster shot, Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light helps develop a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant, the study by the Gamaleya Institute developer was cited as saying.

The preliminary data from Gamaleya showed that the efficacy of Sputnik V with the Sputnik Light booster against Omicron could be more than 80%.

J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V COVID-19 shots less effective against Omicron: study

RDIF said the preliminary lab study by Gamaleya demonstrated that Sputnik V demonstrates "high virus neutralizing activity" (VNA) against Omicron.

Russia's health ministry has recommended booster Sputnik Light shots six months after receiving Sputnik V.

