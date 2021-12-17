ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts slim gain for the day, worst weekly loss since June

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil posted a slim gain on Friday, as it tracked costlier rivals, but is set to record its biggest weekly loss in more than six months as weaker exports in December weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 4 ringgit, or 0.09%, to 4,404 ringgit ($1,044.34) by closing.

Palm rose as much as 2.73% during the day to track costlier rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

However, the rally lost steam as traders took profit for the weekend as soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade and crude oil turned negative, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm jumps 3% on lower output, stronger rival oils

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.44%, while Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude both fell 1.5% as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.69%, while its palm oil contract jumped 3.0%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Cheaper crude oil makes palm oil less attractive for biofuels.

The contract, however, posted an 8.23% fall for the week due to weaker-than-expected exports during the first half of December, the biggest weekly loss since June 11.

Malaysian palm oil future palm oil export Palm oil price

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm posts slim gain for the day, worst weekly loss since June

SBP to take a 'pause' after string of interest-rate hikes, says Dr Reza Baqir

OIC session on Afghanistan: Islamabad announces holidays on Dec 18 and 20

Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee crosses 178, hits fresh historic low

Taliban appeal again for UN seat after Afghan ambassador quits

J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V COVID-19 shots less effective against Omicron: study

Sputnik V provides 'strong' defence against Omicron variant

Uzbekistan to help fix Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif airport

Hammad dismisses media reports, says enough POL stocks in country

Sialkot lynching case: Police arrest 33 more suspects

Read more stories