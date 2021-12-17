ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Dec 17, 2021
July-November: FDI up 12% year-on-year, clocks in at $798 million

  • On a monthly basis, FDI drops 39% in November 2021
Ali Ahmed 17 Dec 2021

Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased 12% during the first five months of this fiscal year (FY22), revealed data by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

However, on a monthly basis, FDI dropped a massive 39%, down from $223 million in October 2021 to $136 million in November 2021.

Cumulatively, Pakistan fetched FDI amounting to $797.7 million during July-Nov of FY22 as against $710.3 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY21), an increase of $87.4 million or 12% YoY.

During the period under review, overall FDI inflows were $1,185.4 million against $387.7 million outflow.

On the other hand, portfolio investment registered a downward trend with an outflow of $263.2 million during July-Nov of FY22.

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

According to the SBP, total foreign investment in Pakistan, comprising foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and foreign public investment, stood at $455.5 million during the first five months of FY22, as compared to $263.4 million in same period last year, an increase of $191.9 million.

Country-wise analysis revealed that the highest FDI amounted to $153 million, and came from the Netherlands in the first five months of FY22, up from $34.9 million inflows recorded in the same period last fiscal.

China’s direct investment in Pakistan fell sharply 56% during this fiscal year.

However, China is still the second largest investing country with an investment of $149 million in the first five months of this fiscal year compared to $337.1 million in corresponding period last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, with a 325% increase, some $129.9 million direct investment was received from the United States during the July-Nov of this fiscal year versus $39.9 million investment in the same period last fiscal year.

Pakistan SBP FDI economy inflows

Zarzan khan Dec 17, 2021 03:04pm
Pakistan on the uptrend. FDI will reach $10 billion in PMIK second term.
