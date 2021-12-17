ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.6%)
ASC 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.65%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.6%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
BYCO 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FCCL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.65%)
FFBL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.04%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.69%)
GGL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.34%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.83%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.94%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.18%)
NETSOL 92.26 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.75%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
PAEL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.39%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.91%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.09%)
TRG 107.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.65%)
UNITY 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.72%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,515 Increased By 40.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,612 Increased By 264.8 (1.44%)
KSE100 43,949 Increased By 218.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,311 Increased By 96.9 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Singapore's Nov exports surge 24.2% y/y, fastest pace in a decade

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore's November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 24.2% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the fastest pace in nearly a decade, helped by growth in electronics and non-electronics sectors.

That was better than economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 17.3% rise and was an extension of the 17.8% growth in the previous month. November exports marked the biggest rise since February 2012.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports grew 1.1% in November, Enterprise Singapore data showed, versus the prior month's 4.1% growth. Economists had forecast a 0.2% rise.

Electronic NODX expanded 29.2% on year in November, with shipments of integrated circuits rising 41.8% amid robust global semiconductor demand.

Non-electronic NODX grew 22.7%, with specialised machinery rising 74.4%, petrochemicals up 66.0% and primary chemicals up 80.6%.

