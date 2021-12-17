ANL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2%)
ASC 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.22%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
BYCO 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.31%)
FFBL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.1%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
GGL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.26%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.33%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.56%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.18%)
NETSOL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.47%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.95%)
PAEL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.39%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.18%)
TELE 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.11%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.47%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.07%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.9%)
BR100 4,521 Increased By 47.1 (1.05%)
BR30 18,632 Increased By 285.1 (1.55%)
KSE100 43,978 Increased By 247.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,316 Increased By 102.1 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates hit over 3-month low, prices steady in other hubs

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

Export prices for rice from Vietnam hit their lowest level in more than three months due to weak demand, while rates in other Asian hubs held steady this week.

Rates for Vietnam's 5% broken rice variety slipped to $400-$410 per tonne, the lowest since Sept. 9, from $410-$414 per tonne last week.

"Demand is weaker and this year's total rice exports maybe just around six million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 6.2-6.5 million tonnes," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

The country's November rice exports were down 8.4% from the previous month at 566,358 tonnes, official customs data showed. Exports in the first 11 months of this year rose 0.8% year-on-year to 5.7 million tonnes.

Thailand's 5% broken rice export prices were unchanged at $385-$396 per tonne, tracking muted moves in the baht versus the US dollar.

Bangkok-based traders said the overseas market remained quiet towards the end of the year, as expected.

Prices of the staple from top exporter India held at their lowest since December 2016, pressured by a depreciating rupee amid thin demand.

India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $351 to $356 per tonne, unchanged from last week.

"(Buyers) are expecting further fall in prices as new season supplies have started," said an exporter based at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, domestic rates for rice in neighbouring Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer which emerged as a major buyer after flood depleted stocks, remained high despite hefty imports, hitting consumers.

Bangladesh has been importing mostly from India through land ports.

However, the country's rice output could fall to 35.5 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year, down 0.8 million tonnes from the previous year, the United States Department of Agriculture said in its latest forecast.

Rice Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates hit over 3-month low, prices steady in other hubs

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on 'peoples' self-determination': FO

Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

Hammad dismisses media reports, says enough POL stocks in country

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

HSBC fined $85mn for UK anti-money laundering failings

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 3.56pc YoY

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

Read more stories