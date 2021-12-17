ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petroleum pricing: some respite

BR Research 17 Dec 2021

The respite in global crude oil price finally offered a breather to retail gasoline prices, without the government having to cut down on petroleum taxes. The reduction of Rs5/ltr (3 percent) for December’s last fortnight is the first in seven fortnights. A significant depreciation in rupee’s value against the greenback has taken some of the sheen away, as PKR depreciation alone has caused Rs4/ltr to Arab light refined petroleum price in a little over two months.

Recall that the Petroleum Levy (PL) has been restored as a prior action for the ongoing IMF program, with the authorities agreeing to increase PL gradually by Rs4/ltr every month. Luck is finally on the government’s side as the oil prices have come off from the peak of October 2021, allowing government to charge PL and gradually increase GST without having to increase the retail price.

It must be remembered that gasoline retail prices are still far away from the maximum allowed limit under current settings of standard GST at 17 percent and PL at Rs30/ltr. The GST currently stands at 4.8 percent for petrol and PL is Rs16.4/ltr shy of the maximum allowed limit. To put it in perspective, the authorities are letting go Rs30/ltr in lieu of taxes. Simply put, petrol retail price would be Rs171/ltr, had standard GST and maximum PL be in place.

What also goes in government’s favor is the fact that high prices have been tested without a dent in petroleum consumption. Although revised PL target is still a ridiculously high one, having tested recent highs gives government the room to levy higher taxes in coming months.

A key change in the latest petroleum price notification is that in the OMC and dealer margins, after the drama in the dying days of last month where petrol stations across the country were shut down for a brief while. Margins have collectively gone up by Rs1.7/ltr of 25 percent – the highest such increase ever offered to OMCs and dealers. This is the second time in 2021, and third time since the government took over that the margins have increased. What wouldn’t the government give for the oil prices to continue sliding.

OMCs crude oil price gasoline prices petroleum pricing petroleum levy (PL) Petroleum taxes

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Petroleum pricing: some respite

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tourism: PM says country can earn billions

Covid cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series called off

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories