ANL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
ASC 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.65%)
ASL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.93%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.11%)
GGL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.93%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.33%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
PAEL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.82%)
POWER 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
SNGP 34.34 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.45%)
TELE 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 106.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
UNITY 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 36.7 (0.82%)
BR30 18,584 Increased By 237.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,910 Increased By 179.2 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 72 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Covid cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series called off

Muhammad Saleem Updated 17 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies have been postponed after five more positive cases were reported in the West Indies camp following Wednesday’s PCR testing, raising the total number of positive cases to nine since their arrival in Karachi on December 9.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have issued a joint statement which said: “On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six player support personnel.

All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test results. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned. However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022. This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches. The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match.

Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets to sweep series

Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team members, all of whom have returned PCR negative after Wednesday’s tests, will also be leaving the managed event environment after tonight’s third T20I. The CWI would like to thank the PCB for its excellent series arrangements and appreciates its support in rescheduling the ODI series in June 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PCB COVID cases ODI series Pakistan vs West Indies

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Covid cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series called off

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Biden warns of 'winter of death' for unvaccinated as Omicron spreads

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Read more stories