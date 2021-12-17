APS martyrs remembered

HYDERABAD: In memory of the martyred children of Army Public School Peshawar, a prayer ceremony was held at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), in which candles were lit and flowers were placed in front of the pictures of martyred students.

On the day of martyrdom of 147 students of Army Public School in Peshawar, a special prayer ceremony was organized in front of Dr. AM Sheikh Auditorium Hall of University, to pay tribute to the martyred students.

Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Marri, Faculty Deans Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. AIjaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Dr. Manzoor Abro and a large number of teachers and students attended the event, where prayers were also offered for the martyred children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021