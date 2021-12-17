Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
17 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (December 16, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07813 0.07025 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07850 0.07500 0.10288 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10863 0.10138 0.15788 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.15788 0.14488 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.21563 0.20050 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.30150 0.28813 0.30150 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.51688 0.48875 0.51688 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
