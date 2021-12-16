ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Denmark first in EU to authorise Merck Covid pill

AFP Updated 16 Dec 2021

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Thursday recommended US drugmaker Merck's anti-Covid treatment molnupiravir for at-risk patients with symptoms, becoming the first EU country to do so.

The pill-based treatment, marketed under the name Lagevrio, was backed for emergency use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in mid-November, allowing individual EU countries to decide for themselves whether to use the pills even before being formally authorised.

Lagevrio has been approved since November in the UK and is in the process of being approved in the US.

"We are recommending the pill treatment because we believe that the benefits outweigh the harms for those patients who are most at risk of becoming severely ill with Covid-19," Kirstine Moll Harboe at the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

"At the same time we are fully aware that this is a new and unapproved treatment about which we do not yet have much knowledge."

Moll Harboe said the effects of the treatment would be closely monitored.

EU agency to decide on Novavax Covid jab next week

Denmark is suffering from a record wave of Covid-19 cases and an outbreak of the new Omicron variant, which is expected to become the dominant strain in Copenhagen this week.

On Wednesday, 8,770 new cases were reported, the highest figure for the 5.8 million population since the start of the pandemic.

"We hope that the treatment will help reduce the number of hospital admissions for patients at high risk of severe disease," Moll Harboe said.

In Denmark, 508 people diagnosed with Covid-19 are currently in hospital, 66 of them in intensive care.

The full results of the clinical trial released on November 26 by Merck were disappointing as they showed a much lower efficacy than earlier reports based on interim data.

According to the full results, the drug reduced the rate of hospitalisation and death for at-risk patients who took it shortly after infection by 30 percent -- not 50 percent as previous results showed.

EU denmark Covid pill

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Denmark first in EU to authorise Merck Covid pill

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Momentum fizzles out as KSE-100 decreases 636 points

3rd Pakistan-West Indies T20I to be played as scheduled: PCB

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable in inter-bank market

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

'Misreported': Shabbar Zaidi’s ‘Pakistan is bankrupt’ statement stirs controversy

Japanese ambassador calls on COAS

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories