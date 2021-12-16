Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government will take action against ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member former Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed.

The retired justice had alleged that PTI's senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen used to provide funds of up to Rs5 million per month to cover Prime Minister Imran Khan's household expenses.

"This belief is entirely false that Imran Khan is a financially honest man," Ahmed said while speaking on Bol news program 'Tabdeeli'.

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

"His condition is such that he hasn't been running his household himself for years."

In a presser on Thursday, information minister Chaudhry said that PM Imran's reputation was targeted and article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan was also violated.

He said that a defamation case will be filed against the retired judge. Chaudhry added that the government would also serve notices on those TV channels that aired the allegations.

'Never gave a penny for the household expenses'

Meanwhile, PTI's Tareen has rejected the claims, saying that regardless of the current status of his relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told.

"I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala.”

"Just want to set the record straight,” he tweeted.