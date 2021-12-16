ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Dec 16, 2021
Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

  • Minister says government would also serve notices to those TV channels that aired allegations
BR Web Desk 16 Dec 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government will take action against ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member former Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed.

The retired justice had alleged that PTI's senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen used to provide funds of up to Rs5 million per month to cover Prime Minister Imran Khan's household expenses.

"This belief is entirely false that Imran Khan is a financially honest man," Ahmed said while speaking on Bol news program 'Tabdeeli'.

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

"His condition is such that he hasn't been running his household himself for years."

In a presser on Thursday, information minister Chaudhry said that PM Imran's reputation was targeted and article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan was also violated.

He said that a defamation case will be filed against the retired judge. Chaudhry added that the government would also serve notices on those TV channels that aired the allegations.

'Never gave a penny for the household expenses'

Meanwhile, PTI's Tareen has rejected the claims, saying that regardless of the current status of his relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told.

"I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala.”

"Just want to set the record straight,” he tweeted.

PTI Jahangir Khan Tareen Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed

