Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Skardu International Airport will enhance tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), saying that given its exceptional beauty, Pakistan can earn about 30 to 40 billion dollars from it.

Earlier, the PM inaugurated the Skardu International Airport and the Jaglot-Skardu strategic road. Addressing a public gathering at Municipal Stadium, the PM lauded National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization for working in improving road connectivity in GB.

Khan said that a country could not progress unless it uplifted its neglected and unprivileged segments of the society, saying that he has always prioritised the development of such areas.

He said that because of the road and the airport, both international and domestic tourists will pour into GB. He further said that overseas Pakistanis will be the first ones to visit the region to spend their summer vacations, adding that this will provide livelihood opportunities to the local people.

Tourism can become a big asset for Pakistan, the PM continued, pointing out that Switzerland, which is half the size of GB, is earning 70 billion dollars from the industry. He continued that given the exceptional beauty of GB, Pakistan can also earn about 30 to 40 billion dollars from tourism in this region.

He said he wants to caution the locals to safeguard their interests as outsiders would be eying their property and land in view of the area’s tourism potential.