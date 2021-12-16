ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

  • Inaugurates Skardu International Airport and Jaglot-Skardu strategic road
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Skardu International Airport will enhance tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), saying that given its exceptional beauty, Pakistan can earn about 30 to 40 billion dollars from it.

Earlier, the PM inaugurated the Skardu International Airport and the Jaglot-Skardu strategic road. Addressing a public gathering at Municipal Stadium, the PM lauded National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization for working in improving road connectivity in GB.

Khan said that a country could not progress unless it uplifted its neglected and unprivileged segments of the society, saying that he has always prioritised the development of such areas.

G-B: PM announces two new parks

He said that because of the road and the airport, both international and domestic tourists will pour into GB. He further said that overseas Pakistanis will be the first ones to visit the region to spend their summer vacations, adding that this will provide livelihood opportunities to the local people.

Tourism can become a big asset for Pakistan, the PM continued, pointing out that Switzerland, which is half the size of GB, is earning 70 billion dollars from the industry. He continued that given the exceptional beauty of GB, Pakistan can also earn about 30 to 40 billion dollars from tourism in this region.

He said he wants to caution the locals to safeguard their interests as outsiders would be eying their property and land in view of the area’s tourism potential.

Imran Khan Skardu Skardu Airport

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Skardu International Airport to enhance tourism in GB: PM

Tarin for keeping a close eye on lentil rates

West Indies tour of Pakistan in doubt after more COVID-19 cases

Bani Gala expenses: Govt to file defamation case against Justice Wajihuddin

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects Pakistan's gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

Christchurch attack: Pakistan-origin Dr Naeem gets NZ’s highest bravery award

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Read more stories