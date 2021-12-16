ANL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.22%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
FCCL 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.7%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.13%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.95%)
FNEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
KAPCO 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.96%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.46%)
PTC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.99%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 110.25 Increased By ▲ 6.55 (6.32%)
UNITY 25.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.2%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,503 Decreased By -45 (-0.99%)
BR30 18,596 Decreased By -2 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,858 Decreased By -509.1 (-1.15%)
KSE30 17,297 Decreased By -175.5 (-1%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Afghan flights delayed as snow blankets Kabul airport

AFP 16 Dec 2021

KABUL: Flights to and from the Afghan capital were delayed or cancelled Thursday after the city was blanketed by overnight snow.

Kabul's streets were also largely empty as shop owners, government employees and workers stayed indoors to seek shelter from the freezing weather.

The cold snap has added to Afghanistan's woes, with the United Nations and other organisations warning millions will need food and shelter from the country's harsh winter.

On Thursday, dozens of workers cleared snow from the single runway at Kabul's airport, which has slowly resumed business after being trashed in August when tens of thousands of people scrambled to evacuate as the Taliban returned to power.

"Flights have been delayed as there is snow on the runway but soon we will clear it," said Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

Kabul has missed regular snowfall in recent years, as thick clouds of smog from coal and wood fires keep temperatures high in the immediate vicinity.

But the forecast for the coming days suggests temperatures will dip further in the capital and neighbouring provinces.

Afghan capital Kabul's streets snow blankets Kabul airport Ministry of Transport and Aviation

