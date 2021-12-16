ANL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.89%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.42%)
FNEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
GGL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
JSCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
KAPCO 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.2%)
NETSOL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PACE 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.46%)
PTC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.13%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 109.99 Increased By ▲ 6.29 (6.07%)
UNITY 25.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.2%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
BR100 4,503 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.99%)
BR30 18,583 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.08%)
KSE100 43,857 Decreased By -509.8 (-1.15%)
KSE30 17,296 Decreased By -177.1 (-1.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Tokyo's Nikkei up more than 2% after Fed decision

AFP 16 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed over two percent higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more muscular stance on inflation.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 2.13 percent, or 606.60 points, to end at 29,066.32, while the broader Topix index gained 1.46 percent, or 28.98 points, to 2,013.08.

"A sense of relief emerged after the Fed's decision," senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said.

The approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for boosters in Japan "prompted hopes that the third jab drive will accelerate", contributing to rallies in the Tokyo market, he added.

The dollar fetched 114.17 yen in Asian trade, against 114.02 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Gains in Tokyo followed a strong rebound in US stocks, after the Fed said it would accelerate the wind-down of its stimulus bond-buying programme.

The Fed tapering decision "and plans to hike rates three times next year was within market expectations", Daiwa Securities said.

Uniqlo operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing jumped 3.00 percent to 68,970 yen while Nintendo added 1.87 percent to 54,400 yen.

Canon soared 6.51 percent to 2,843 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc rose 2.33 percent to 24,725 yen while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron gained 3.11 percent to 63,280 yen.

Tokyo's Nikkei

