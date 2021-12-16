Tokyo's Nikkei up more than 2% after Fed decision

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed over two percent higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more muscular stance on inflation.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 2.13 percent, or 606.60 points, to end at 29,066.32, while the broader Topix index gained 1.46 percent, or 28.98 points, to 2,013.08.

"A sense of relief emerged after the Fed's decision," senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said.

The approval of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for boosters in Japan "prompted hopes that the third jab drive will accelerate", contributing to rallies in the Tokyo market, he added.

The dollar fetched 114.17 yen in Asian trade, against 114.02 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Gains in Tokyo followed a strong rebound in US stocks, after the Fed said it would accelerate the wind-down of its stimulus bond-buying programme.

The Fed tapering decision "and plans to hike rates three times next year was within market expectations", Daiwa Securities said.

Uniqlo operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing jumped 3.00 percent to 68,970 yen while Nintendo added 1.87 percent to 54,400 yen.

Canon soared 6.51 percent to 2,843 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc rose 2.33 percent to 24,725 yen while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron gained 3.11 percent to 63,280 yen.