ANL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.22%)
ASC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
ASL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
FCCL 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.7%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.13%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.95%)
FNEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
KAPCO 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.96%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.29%)
PAEL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.57%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.46%)
PTC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.99%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.19%)
TRG 110.25 Increased By ▲ 6.55 (6.32%)
UNITY 25.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.2%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,503 Decreased By -45.6 (-1%)
BR30 18,570 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.15%)
KSE100 43,861 Decreased By -505.8 (-1.14%)
KSE30 17,300 Decreased By -172.7 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Qantas turns to Airbus for domestic fleet

AFP 16 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: Australian flag carrier Qantas on Thursday announced a deal to buy 40 Airbus aircraft, to renew its domestic fleet.

The purchase, which is expected to be finalised at the end of the next financial year, is for 20 long-range A321XLRs and 20 A220s.

"Financial details of the deal are commercial in confidence but represent a material discount from list prices," Qantas said.

The order is a blow to US planemaker Boeing, which currently supplies much of Qantas' domestic fleet.

The Australian firm has been battered by the Covid-19 crisis, which has seen Australia's borders closed for much of the last two years.

The company on Thursday also announced it was about US$4 billion in debt, but expected domestic capacity to return to pre-Covid levels by March 2022.

