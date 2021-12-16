ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Household expenses of Bani Gala: Tareen rejects Wajihuddin’s assertions

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Wednesday refuted the claims of ex-PTI member former Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed that he bore the monthly household expenses of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on Twitter, he categorically said that “I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala”.

Once a trusted member of Khan’s inner circle, his relationship with the PTI chief deteriorated after an inquiry was initiated against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) related to the sugar scam.

Tareen, seeking to set the record straight, also said: “Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran Khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan.”

It may be recalled that Wajihuddin Ahmed, who had resigned from the PTI back in 2016, alleged during a show on a private news channel that Tareen initially gave Rs 3 million per month for Khan’s household expenses, which was later increased to Rs 5 million per month.

“The perception about Imran Khan being an honest man is completely wrong,” he added.

The former Sindh High Court chief justice, and later elevated to the Supreme Court, served as the party’s election tribunal head. In 2013, he was asked to investigate “irregularities” committed during the PTI’s intra-party elections that took place before the 2013 general elections.

Later, he developed differences with the party leadership over the implementation of the recommendations made by the tribunal. He alleged that the party was being run like a mafia without any institutional checks and balances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FIA Imran Khan Jahangir Khan Tareen Bani Gala Wajihuddin Ahmed

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Household expenses of Bani Gala: Tareen rejects Wajihuddin’s assertions

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

WB indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories