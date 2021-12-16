ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
DG Rangers visits IoBM

APP 16 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry said that the development of the country depend on the promotion of cultural, economic and social attitudes.

He stated this on the occasion of his visit to the Institute of Business Management Karachi, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

DG Rangers said this independent country was achieved after great sacrifices. Youth, especially students, were the most valuable asset. Young people should play collective role in the development and prosperity of the country so that Quaid-e-Azam’s dream of a developed Pakistan could be fulfilled.

He said the Rangers was constantly striving for the elimination of drug menace from the educational institutions and in this regard same cooperation was required from the citizens as was done in the war against terrorism.

Earlier, Chancellor of the University Muhammad Bashir, President Syed Talib Karim and the administration received the DG Rangers on his arrival.

Later, the Vice Chancellor, administration and students of the university appreciated the efforts of Rangers in maintaining peace.

