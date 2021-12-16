ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
PM advocates ‘green urbanization’ across country

APP 16 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said ‘green urbanization’ would help reducing the adverse impacts of pollution and stressed replicating the models across the country.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD) Lahore projects.

The prime minister stated that development of green spaces in new plans and preservation in existing urban areas was necessary for mitigating impacts of pollution including smog.

He directed the Punjab Government to take strict legal action against elements involved in illegal encroachments and illegal housing societies. He also directed to expedite the process of lands’ transfer for RUDA and CBD projects.

The prime minister also emphasized that urban development projects were being initiated for attracting investments and should not be criticized and hindered for political reasons. He highlighted that those projects were for improving the socio-economic conditions of the common man.

Earlier, the meeting was apprised that physical work on both RUDA and CBD projects was in full swing and the land acquisition process was near completion.

It was informed that Rs100 billion’s investment was expected in CBD in the first year.

The meeting was informed that 1,900 low cost housing units were included in the master plan of Ravi Urban Development scheme.

The meeting was attended by Minister Information Fawad Ahmed, Advisor Finance Shaukat Tarin, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Chief Secretary Punjab and senior officials.

