Upcountry likely to be in the grip of a cold wave

KARACHI: A very cold weather is likely to grip the upcountry in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and districts of north Balochistan are expected to see a very cold weather spell.

Dense smog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab during the night and morning hours. A cold and dry weather may prevail elsewhere in the country.

“A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and may persist till tonight,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Leh -12 degrees Celsius, Kalat -9, Kalam -8, Skardu and Quetta -7, each, Gupis -6, Malamjabba. Rawalakot, Hunza, Baramulla, Srinagar, Shupiyan and Anantnag -4 each, Astore, and Gilgit -3 each, Drosh, Parachinar, Zhob and Bagrote -2 each, Garidupatta, Chitral and Dir -1 each

Rain with snowfall over the mountain occured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad City received maximum rainfall of 15 mm, Malam Jabba 10 mm, Dir and Garhidupatta 7 mm each, and Balakot 9 mm. Two inches of snowfall each, recorded in Malamjabba and Kalam.

