ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE dips as inflation surges to 10-year high

• IAG down on plans to cancel Air Europa acquisition • Rentokil falls for second day on M&A plans • Inflation jumped to 5.1pc in Nov vs. 4.2pc in Oct • FTSE 100 down 0.7pc, FTSE 250 off 0.5pc
Reuters 16 Dec 2021

LONDON: The UK’s FTSE 100 dropped on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices jumped to their highest in a decade ahead of a Bank of England meeting, while Cineworld fell 27% following a court order to pay $957 million in damages to a rival.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 0.7% lower, recording its sixth straight session in the red, weighed down by commodity-linked stocks.

The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant has put the BoE in a double-bind, with investors no longer expecting the central bank to raise rates as early as Thursday despite higher-than-expected inflation numbers in November.

“It seems unlikely the Bank will move on rates tomorrow as the UK looks ahead to a potentially substantial wave of Omicron cases,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

“However, today’s data suggests Andrew Bailey and his colleagues don’t have the luxury of too much time to see how the new variant affects the economy. If they don’t act before Christmas, they have may little choice at their first meeting of 2022 at the beginning of February.”

Investors will also be watching for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision at the end of its two-day meeting later in the day for clues on faster tapering of its pandemic-era bond purchases and sooner interest rate hikes.

Britain recorded 59,610 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since early January, as it faces what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a “tidal wave” of infections.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell declined about 1.6% each, as crude prices fell on growing expectations that supply will outpace demand next year.

Industrial miners tumbled 2.1% as cautious investors reduced exposure to risk ahead of the Fed decision.

Cineworld plunged 39.4% after a Canadian court ruling required it to pay C$1.23 billion ($957 million) to rival Cineplex as damages for scrapping a takeover deal.

British Airways’ parent company IAG slipped 5.1% after it said it was set to cancel its takeover of Air Europa after European regulators indicated they would not allow the deal to go through without further concessions. Pest control company Rentokil Initial fell 4.7%, extending Tuesday’s losses on its $6.7 billion bid to buy U.S. rival Terminix.

FTSE 100 FTSE Russ Mould coronavirus variant Omicron

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

FTSE dips as inflation surges to 10-year high

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

WB indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories