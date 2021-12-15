Disengaging with Afghanistan will prove disadvantageous for world: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that "disengaging with Afghanistan would prove disadvantageous for the world," reiterating that Pakistan will support the Afghan people in every possible way to avert the looming humanitarian crisis.

The premier made the remarks while chairing the second meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Advisor Commerce Razak Dawood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior civil and military officers.

PM Imran approves Rs5-billion humanitarian assistance package for Afghanistan

The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs. 5 billion, which comprises food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

"The Apex Committee was briefed that as per directions of the Prime Minister the facility of free COVID vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders is being continued. The process of obtaining a Pakistani visa has been simplified for Afghans," the PMO statement said.

The Prime Minister also instructed that humanitarian organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated as Pakistan has already committed to being the air and land bridge for humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Participants of the Apex Committee again expressed concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

On Sunday, Pakistan is hosting an extraordinary session of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad to highlight the plight of vulnerable Afghan people in these testing times and to discuss ways for helping them.

Last month, Prime Minister chaired the first apex committee meeting of the newly-established Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC).

He ordered the immediate shipment of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, comprising food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies. He also approved in-principle tariff and sales tax reduction on key Afghan exports to Pakistan.