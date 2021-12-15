ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Disengaging with Afghanistan will prove disadvantageous for world: PM Imran

  • Expresses concerns about deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that "disengaging with Afghanistan would prove disadvantageous for the world," reiterating that Pakistan will support the Afghan people in every possible way to avert the looming humanitarian crisis.

The premier made the remarks while chairing the second meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Advisor Commerce Razak Dawood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior civil and military officers.

PM Imran approves Rs5-billion humanitarian assistance package for Afghanistan

The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs. 5 billion, which comprises food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

"The Apex Committee was briefed that as per directions of the Prime Minister the facility of free COVID vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders is being continued. The process of obtaining a Pakistani visa has been simplified for Afghans," the PMO statement said.

The Prime Minister also instructed that humanitarian organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated as Pakistan has already committed to being the air and land bridge for humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Participants of the Apex Committee again expressed concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

PM Imran approves Rs5-billion humanitarian assistance package for Afghanistan

On Sunday, Pakistan is hosting an extraordinary session of OIC Foreign Ministers in Islamabad to highlight the plight of vulnerable Afghan people in these testing times and to discuss ways for helping them.

Last month, Prime Minister chaired the first apex committee meeting of the newly-established Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC).

He ordered the immediate shipment of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion, comprising food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters, and other supplies. He also approved in-principle tariff and sales tax reduction on key Afghan exports to Pakistan.

Afghanistan COAS Bajwa Kabul Imran Khan Shah Mahmood Quershi Imran Khan,

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Disengaging with Afghanistan will prove disadvantageous for world: PM Imran

Govt approves SME policy with incentives to boost growth

Post monetary policy: KSE-100 settles over 1,100 points higher

IMF warns of interest rate risks as global debt hits $226 trillion

Winter vacations to start from January: NCOC

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new record low

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

India's Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking

Turkey, UAE say they want deeper cooperation, trade after Dubai talks

Read more stories