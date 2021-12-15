ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Turkey, UAE say they want deeper cooperation, trade after Dubai talks

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

DUBAI: Turkey and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they aim to deepen cooperation after talks in Dubai between the Turkish foreign minister and the UAE's prime minister, as the rivals step up diplomacy to mend ties strained by years of animosity.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the UAE on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and meet Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, the region's trade and tourism hub.

The visit comes after Turkey and the UAE signed accords and deals at talks in Ankara last month, in a move President Tayyip Erdogan said would herald a "new era" in relations.

The Dubai Media Office said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the ruler of Dubai and the UAE's vice president and prime minister, met Cavusoglu to discuss "strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Turkey and developing frameworks to collaborate on all areas of common interest."

Turkey, Qatar pacts expected from Erdogan visit, no plan to seek Doha assistance

On Tuesday, Cavusoglu met Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, who he said "play a big role in developing commercial ties with the UAE." He said after meeting Sheikh Mohammed that Turkey and the UAE "will further develop our economic and commercial relations".

Ankara had previously accused the UAE of financing a failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016 and of sowing chaos in the region with its involvement in Yemen, while Abu Dhabi has criticised Turkey's military operations in the region.

As part of a charm offensive launched last year, Turkey has also moved to repair ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but those talks have yielded little public improvement. Abu Dhabi has also accelerated a push to ease regional conflicts and refocus on the economy.

Erdogan has said he plans to visit Abu Dhabi in February.

