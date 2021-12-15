ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Gold anchors near two-week low as Fed decision looms

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

Gold prices stabilised near a two-week low on Wednesday, as investors await the US Federal Reserve's decision on the pace at which the central bank plans to taper its pandemic stimulus measures.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,769.50 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,769.60.

"A potential acceleration of tapering from the Fed and a steeper rate curve could sustain some pressure, but as some expectations have been priced in, a more aggressive move than anticipated could move gold lower further," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.

The Fed is expected to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which bears no interest.

Compared to an announcement on faster tapering, what will be more interesting, on the other hand, will be to see whether Fed Chair Powell fuels or perhaps dampens rate hike expectations, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Gold dips in anticipation of US inflation data

"The response of the gold price will probably be triggered by the EUR-USD exchange rate and by bond yields." The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to meet this week.

The ECB and BoE are unlikely to be too far behind the curve, BOCIL's Fu said, adding that they will take cues from the Fed, as they have been pretty coordinated during the pandemic and have avoided surprises between them, while also factoring in their own situations including the spread of coronavirus.

Silver fell 0.5% to $21.82 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.9% to $911.94, and palladium dipped 1.5% to $1,596.51

