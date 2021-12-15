ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU regulator says J&J Covid vaccine can be used as booster

THE HAGUE: The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine can be used as a...
AFP 15 Dec 2021

THE HAGUE: The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine can be used as a booster shot two months after the first dose was administered, or after receiving other mRNA shots.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine Janssen may be considered at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 years and above," the watchdog said in a statement, sing the vaccine's commercial name.

This is the third vaccine after Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that the Amsterdam-based agency has approved for a booster for adults.

"A booster dose with Covid-19 vaccine Janssen may be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines authorised in the EU," it added.

It said it was closely monitoring possible side effects, which it had not currently been reported.

"The risk of thrombosis in combination with thrombocytopenia (TTS) or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored."

Pfizer says study confirms positive results for anti-Covid pill

Some governments are urging citizens to get booster shots as Covid cases are on the rise again globally, including in several European countries battling fresh waves.

Scientists have said that booster shots appear to protect people against the highly-mutated Omicron variant, detected in South Africa last month, which initial research suggests may be more contagious.

The EMA has so far approved four vaccines for adults in the European Union: the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, along with viral vector vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine J&J

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

EU regulator says J&J Covid vaccine can be used as booster

Post monetary policy: KSE-100 settles over 1,100 points higher

Winter vacations to start from January: NCOC

PM to chair meeting on Afghanistan today

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new record low

Never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala: Jahangir Tareen

Karachi-based startup Krave Mart grabs $6mn in early funding

India's Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking

Govt decides to deregulate gas sector

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

Read more stories