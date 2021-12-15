ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.38%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.47%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
BYCO 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (12.67%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.63%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.64%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.23%)
FNEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.25%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.29%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.63%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.46%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.48%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.8%)
MLCF 36.51 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (7.38%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.55%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.08%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (8.2%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.92%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (15.56%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,580 Increased By 1137.2 (6.52%)
KSE100 44,299 Increased By 1051.9 (2.43%)
KSE30 17,460 Increased By 415.3 (2.44%)

South Africa's rand firms as traders await inflation data, Fed decision

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand edged up in early trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited domestic inflation data and the US Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 16.0800 against the dollar, 0.12% firmer than its previous close.

"The foreign exchange markets are likely to trade cautiously and erratically as they await the outcome of the Fed meeting this evening," analysts at Nedbank said in a note.

Traders are watching the Fed to see whether it accelerates tapering of its bond buying programme and brings forward its projections for interest rate rises.

US interest rate hikes tend to drain capital away from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets including South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

On the local front, several domestic data releases are set for Wednesday, including the November consumer price index , producer inflation and a leading business cycle indicator.

