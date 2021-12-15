ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
Soldier martyred at Iran border

INP Updated 15 Dec 2021

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an attack over check post along the Pakistan-Iran border on Tuesday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists, in a cowardly attack, targeted a Pakistani check post along Pak-Iran border in Abdoi sector, Balochistan. The army’s media wing said that during a heavy exchange of fire, Lance Naek Zaheer Ahmed, a resident of Noshki, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

Security forces responded to the attack in a befitting manner and forced the terrorists to run away. The ISPR said that terrorists are trying to sabotage peace in Balochistan and added that security forces will foil heinous designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

On November 13, three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence-based operation (IBO) while clearing an improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan province.

