Disqualification case: ECP adjourns hearing case against Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur from the membership of Sindh Assembly. A two-member ECP bench comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case.

The hearing was adjourned as Talpur’s lawyer Farooq Naek did not show up before the ECP due to his engagements at the Supreme Court.

His associate informed the ECP that Naek was busy at the Supreme Court and added that the case was being heard at the apex court and sought adjournment of the hearing.

Member ECP Nisar Durrani observed that there was no stay from SC in the case. Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till January 18.

