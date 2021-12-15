ANL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.63%)
ASC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
ASL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.14%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.33%)
FFBL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.12%)
FNEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.74%)
GGGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.19%)
GGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.87%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.03%)
NETSOL 90.55 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.84%)
PACE 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.34%)
PAEL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.28%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 34.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.22%)
TRG 101.40 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (5.11%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.24%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By 67.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,062 Increased By 618.6 (3.55%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By 508.4 (1.18%)
KSE30 17,241 Increased By 196.8 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Investment opportunities in Pakistan’: BoI, Pak embassy to hold online seminar tomorrow

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in the US organising a high-level online investment seminar titled, “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan” on Thursday (tomorrow).

The webinar aims to apprise the potential investors based in the USA on the abundant investment opportunities available in Pakistan. The discussion will specifically focus on the priority sectors, which offer special incentives.

These sectors include information technology/IT-enabled services, auto, construction, housing, tourism and hospitality, food and agriculture, health, e-commerce, alternate energy, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar, Minister of State and Chairman BoI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Pakistan Ambassador to USA Dr Asad Majeed Khan will address the audience via this online platform and sensitize them about Pakistan’s conducive business environment. Sector-specific experts from related departments will then highlight the sector-related policies and incentives in detail.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT), Engineering Development Board (EDB), Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NPHDA), Ministry of National Food Security and Research, National University of Science and Technology (NUST) etc will be delivering presentations on the business climate and investment opportunities.

For participation in the session, registration is open through the following link:https://invest.gov.pk/event

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

EDB Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan investment opportunities Fareena Mazhar NPHDA

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Investment opportunities in Pakistan’: BoI, Pak embassy to hold online seminar tomorrow

Policy rate now soars to 9.75pc

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Sacked employees: Restoration for a specific period violation of constitution: SC

Bilawal makes pitch for investment in Sindh

New policy on sugar ‘reforms’ presented to cabinet

Soldier martyred at Iran border

Read more stories