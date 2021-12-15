‘Investment opportunities in Pakistan’: BoI, Pak embassy to hold online seminar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in the US organising a high-level online investment seminar titled, “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan” on Thursday (tomorrow).

The webinar aims to apprise the potential investors based in the USA on the abundant investment opportunities available in Pakistan. The discussion will specifically focus on the priority sectors, which offer special incentives.

These sectors include information technology/IT-enabled services, auto, construction, housing, tourism and hospitality, food and agriculture, health, e-commerce, alternate energy, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Secretary BoI Fareena Mazhar, Minister of State and Chairman BoI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Pakistan Ambassador to USA Dr Asad Majeed Khan will address the audience via this online platform and sensitize them about Pakistan’s conducive business environment. Sector-specific experts from related departments will then highlight the sector-related policies and incentives in detail.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT), Engineering Development Board (EDB), Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NPHDA), Ministry of National Food Security and Research, National University of Science and Technology (NUST) etc will be delivering presentations on the business climate and investment opportunities.

For participation in the session, registration is open through the following link:https://invest.gov.pk/event

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021