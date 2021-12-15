PSL-7: Tetra Pak partners with Islamabad United

LAHORE: Tetra Pak Pakistan is partnering with Islamabad United Team as its official nutrition partner in the Pakistan Super League-7 (PSL-7) due to take place in 2022.

In this regard, the signing ceremony for the partnership was held at the Tetra Pak Head office. This is the fourth time Tetra Pak will be partnering with Islamabad United having been their official nutritional partners in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 series as well.

Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director Tetra Pak Pakistan, said: “Partnering with Islamabad United for the fourth year in a row is indeed an honour especially given the amazingly successful spell of the national team in the recent ICC T20 World Cup.

