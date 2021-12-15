ANL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.74%)
ASC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.99%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.33%)
FFBL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.12%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.76%)
GGGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.19%)
GGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.62%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.84%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5%)
NETSOL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.55%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.76%)
PAEL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.75%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PRL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.33%)
PTC 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
TELE 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.34%)
TRG 100.85 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (4.54%)
UNITY 24.11 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.28%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
BR100 4,471 Increased By 65.7 (1.49%)
BR30 18,051 Increased By 607.8 (3.48%)
KSE100 43,736 Increased By 489 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,235 Increased By 190.6 (1.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Pakistan

PSL-7: Tetra Pak partners with Islamabad United

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Tetra Pak Pakistan is partnering with Islamabad United Team as its official nutrition partner in the Pakistan Super League-7 (PSL-7) due to take place in 2022.

In this regard, the signing ceremony for the partnership was held at the Tetra Pak Head office. This is the fourth time Tetra Pak will be partnering with Islamabad United having been their official nutritional partners in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 series as well.

Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director Tetra Pak Pakistan, said: “Partnering with Islamabad United for the fourth year in a row is indeed an honour especially given the amazingly successful spell of the national team in the recent ICC T20 World Cup.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

