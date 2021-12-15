ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.72%)
Pakistan

Farmers’ woes: CS Punjab vows full support

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has said that all possible steps will be taken to resolve problems of farmers and improve the agricultural sector. The Punjab government will ensure availability of urea fertilizer for wheat crop at fixed price and the government will safeguard the interest of farmers.

He was talking to a five-member delegation of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad led by Central President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar which called on chief secretary and briefed him about the problems of farmers at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

He said the federal government would be approached to resolve the issues of farmers that pertain to the federation. The participants discussed the support price of wheat, electricity tariff for tube-wells and measures for improvement of agriculture.

The delegation welcomed the efforts of government for addressing the problems of growers besides proposing to set up a think-tank comprising agronomists for the betterment of agriculture sector. Khokhar mentioned that production cost of crops has increased manifold, saying that increase in support price of wheat and provision of electricity for tube-wells at less rates is necessary. The delegation included Chaudhry Hassan Akram, Afaq Ahmed Tiwana, Rabia Sultan and Sardar Saeed Dogar.

