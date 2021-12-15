ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.34%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.46%)
ASL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.34%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.33%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.05%)
FFBL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.29%)
FFL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.78%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.83%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.56%)
GGL 25.02 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.97%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
JSCL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.32%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.53%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.62%)
NETSOL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (5.79%)
PACE 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.78%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5%)
PIBTL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.57%)
POWER 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.59%)
PRL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.33%)
PTC 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.27%)
TRG 102.09 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (5.83%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.11%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (7.78%)
BR100 4,498 Increased By 92.4 (2.1%)
BR30 18,213 Increased By 769.8 (4.41%)
KSE100 43,894 Increased By 646.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,327 Increased By 282.3 (1.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Hong Kong shares hit by Omicron

Reuters 15 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday amid growing concern over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, while property shares tumbled on debt risks for developers and tech shares dipped after social media platform Weibo was hit with a fine.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 318.63 points, or 1.33%, at 23,635.95. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.55% to 8,418.61.

As worries rise over the global spread of Omicron, several companies in one of China’s biggest manufacturing hubs have suspended operations as local authorities try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

The subindex of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.2%, while the IT sector dipped 1.83% and the financial sector ended 1.37% lower.

The property sector dipped 2.77% and mainland developers sank 6.87% on fresh investor concerns about debt risks.

China’s securities regulator said on Monday it would properly resolve bond default risks and crack down on “fake financial exchanges.”

