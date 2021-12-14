ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street drops as investors eye inflation and coronavirus

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in...
Reuters Updated 15 Dec 2021

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November, solidifying expectations the Federal Reserve this week will announce a faster wind-down of asset purchases.

The fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant also dampened investor sentiment after the S&P 500 index hit an all-time closing high late last week.

Declines were led by megacap tech-related stocks, with Meta Platforms, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc falling between 1pc and 4pc.

Apple Inc was down 1.2pc after the iPhone maker said it would require customers and employees to wear masks at its U.S. retail stores as COVID-19 cases surge.

Data from the Labor Department showed the producer price index (PPI) for final demand in the 12 months through November shot up 9.6pc, clocking its largest gain since November 2010 and followed an 8.8pc increase in October.

About two thirds of Nasdaq stocks were trading below their 200-day moving average, according to Refinitiv data, suggesting many stocks within the index are struggling, even as the overall index remains only about 6pc below its November record high close.

Wall Street edges lower on Omicron worries; Fed meeting awaited

"COVID plus inflation is the Grinch that stole Christmas," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer at Longbow Asset Management. "I don't underestimate the fact that there are some big Nasdaq names giving up some of their big gains. When the leaders sell off, it's not a good sign."

In afternoon trading, nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were lower. Financials gained 0.8pc as investors bet on a hawkish tone from the Fed at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Many investors expect the U.S. central bank to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, and thus, a quicker start to interest rate hikes in order to contain the rapid rise in prices.

"I would say this meeting is when we start to get some clarity on how they're (the Fed) going to address this idea of inflation that has remained elevated and most likely will remain an issue going into next year," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com.

A Reuters poll of economists sees the central bank hiking interest rates from near zero to 0.25pc-0.50pc in the third quarter of next year, followed by another in the fourth quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.26pc at 35,558.91 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.96pc to 4,624.32.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59pc to 15,167.63.

Beyond Meat Inc firmed 6.8pc after Piper Sandler upgraded the plant-based meat maker's stock to "neutral" from "underweight".

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.64-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 369 new lows.

Wall Street S&P 500 NASDAQ Dow Jones Industrial Average COVID cases U.S. central bank

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street drops as investors eye inflation and coronavirus

3rd successive hike: SBP increases key interest rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 9.75%

Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in second T20I

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

Read more stories