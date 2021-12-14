ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in second T20I

AFP Updated 14 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in the second Twenty20 international in Karachi on Tuesday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan scored 172-8 in their 20 overs after winning the toss, with Mohammad Rizwan (38), Iftikhar Ahmed (32) and Haider Ali (31) amongst the runs.

Rizwan, Haider help Pakistan thump West Indies in first T20I

West Indies rode on a career best 67 by Brenden King while Romario Shepherd hit a 19-ball 35 not out but the tourists were stopped short of the winning target by Shaheen Shah Afridi who finished with 3-26.

Pakistan won the first match by 63 runs. The third and final match is on Thursday, also in Karachi.

Pakistan T20I West Indies National Stadium

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in second T20I

3rd successive hike: SBP increases key interest rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 9.75%

Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

Read more stories