Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in second T20I

KARACHI: Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in the second Twenty20 international in Karachi on Tuesday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan scored 172-8 in their 20 overs after winning the toss, with Mohammad Rizwan (38), Iftikhar Ahmed (32) and Haider Ali (31) amongst the runs.

West Indies rode on a career best 67 by Brenden King while Romario Shepherd hit a 19-ball 35 not out but the tourists were stopped short of the winning target by Shaheen Shah Afridi who finished with 3-26.

Pakistan won the first match by 63 runs. The third and final match is on Thursday, also in Karachi.