ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rising inventories undermine aluminium prices

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

LONDON: Aluminium prices fell on Tuesday after inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses jumped, though losses were limited by expectations of robust demand and tight supplies in top producer China.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6% at $2,638 a tonne, reversing earlier gains which took prices to $2,665.25, the highest since Dec 2.

"Aluminium has come off a lot compared with other base metals, it looks cheap given healthy demand globally," said Dan Smith, managing director at Commodity Market Analytics.

Smith said Chinese supplies may rise if the government puts growth before the environment, but not by enough to significantly alleviate shortages.

Prices of aluminium, used in the transport, packaging and construction industrie have dropped 18% since hitting 13-year highs of $3,229 a tonne in October.

Copper ticks higher on hopes for Chinese growth

Inventories: Aluminium stocks rose 67,750 tonnes to 977,400 tonnes, while cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery -- have fallen to 15% of the total from 35% at the end of November.

Receding worry about aluminium supply on the LME market has also narrowed the premium for the cash over the three-month contract to around $8 a tonne from Monday's close at $16.20 a tonne.

Output: China's aluminium production has fallen this year due to power shortages and curbs on heavily polluting industries.

"Higher energy prices and emission related production curbs in China should be supportive," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari. "On the demand side, prospects of an improving auto sector could a bright spot for aluminium."

Copper: Stocks of copper in LME warehouses rose for the fourth consecutive day taking the total to 87,275 tonnes from 74,225 tonnes Dec. 6.

Concerns about supply have eased as on-warrant stocks -- metal available to the market -- have risen to 82,850 tonnes from close to 15,000 tonnes in the middle of October.

The premium for the cash over the three-month contract has reversed into a discount.

Three-month copper was little changed at $9,445 a tonne.

Other Metals: Zinc eased a touch to $3,323, lead ceded 0.3% $2,292, tin rose 0.9% to $39,095 and nickel slipped 0.3% to $19,645.

Aluminium prices LME copper LME aluminium aluminium producer

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Rising inventories undermine aluminium prices

Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Ministers will hold talks with Gwadar protesters: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

UN says Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan

Read more stories