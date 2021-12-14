Month-on-month: Pakistan's overall auto sales decline 11% in November

Pakistan auto sales in November clocked in at 23,863 units compared to 26,847 units in October, showing a decline of 11% on MoM, but a growth of 32% YoY.

As per data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association, the sale of passenger cars stood at 15,351, growing by 29% YoY but declining by 12% MoM.

The breakup figures show that 2,771 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during November this year as compared to the sale of 2,088 units last year, showing a jump of 33% YoY.

“Contrary to previous months, Honda Cars remained the only player which was able to push the sales north in Nov’21 whereas all other OEMs depicted the seasonality trend,” said AKD Securities in its report.

“This sends the message to the masses that the new model euphoria is yet to subside for City."

BR-V sales clocked in at 239 in November, as compared to only seven units delivered in the previous month owing to supply-side hiccups.

The sales of the Toyota Corolla clocked in at 2,786 units in November, improving 63% YoY but declining 17% MoM. Whereas, the sales of Yaris remained at 1,975 units showing a 16% yearly decline as compared to 2,338 units sold last year.

The sales of Suzuki Cultus also increased to 1,651 units in the month under review whereas, during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 1,517 units.

Moreover, the sales of Suzuki Wagon R too witnessed a sharp increase of 1,989 units from 881 units in November last year.

Whereas, Suzuki Alto witnessed a decline as it went from 2,723 units in November 2020 to 2,420 units in the same month of current year.