ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.22%)
ASC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.55%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.18%)
FCCL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.78%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.63%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
JSCL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.97%)
KAPCO 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
NETSOL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.59%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.77%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.54%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.61%)
TRG 94.51 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (5.87%)
UNITY 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.67%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.94%)
BR100 4,369 Increased By 32.5 (0.75%)
BR30 17,153 Increased By 400.7 (2.39%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 108.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 16,955 Increased By 275.6 (1.65%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm down tracking rival oils, lower output expectations cap fall

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, tracking losses in rival oils, although expectations of a fall in December production limited the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 61 ringgit, or 1.27%, to 4,731 ringgit ($1,117.91) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm futures tracked weaker soyoil and Dalian palm oil prices, although spot prices are holding well, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The spot contract eased 0.73% but remains near an all-time high at 5,200 ringgit ($1,228.73) a tonne.

"Market may find it difficult to head lower as we are entering lower production season," the trader added.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association (SPPOMA) estimated production during Dec. 1-10 fell 2.8% from the same period in November, traders said on Monday.

India's vegetable oil imports in November rose 11% from a year earlier to 1.17 million tonnes, as soyoil imports more than doubled, a leading trade body said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.4%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell on investor worries about demand after renewed restrictions were imposed in Europe and Asia amid a rise in coronavirus cases, making palm a weaker option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may break a support at 4,751 ringgit per tonne, and fall into the 4,625 to 4,676 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Palm down tracking rival oils, lower output expectations cap fall

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories