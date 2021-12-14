ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.02%)
COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Karachi Corps, said a press...
NNI Updated 14 Dec 2021

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Karachi Corps, said a press release. The COAS was given detailed briefing on operational matters of the formation, security situation in the province especially Karachi.

The COAS was also briefed on formation’s support to civil administration in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) including FWO, NLC and NDMA’s efforts for improvement in existing infrastructure to safeguard against urban flooding in Karachi and uplift of relevant civic facilities.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the Corps and measures in place for ensuring internal security. The COAS lauded services and sacrifices of formation and Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order resulting in significant decline in terrorism and crime rate over the years and providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities.

Internal security: COAS, others take stock of situation

The COAS appreciated synergised efforts of all stakeholders in implementation of KTP.

Later, the COAS visited Headquarters Sindh Police. On arrival, the COAS laid floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument. The COAS hailed pivotal role of Sindh Police in ensuring improvement in security situation in the province.

The COAS also interacted with families of Sindh police Shuhada and thanked them for their sacrifices. The COAS assured them of all out support of the Pakistan Army.

