ANL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.63%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
FCCL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.73%)
GGL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
NETSOL 82.15 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.46%)
PACE 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.93%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.45%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TELE 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (5.86%)
UNITY 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.25%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.76%)
BR100 4,369 Increased By 32.8 (0.76%)
BR30 17,137 Increased By 384.9 (2.3%)
KSE100 42,990 Increased By 113.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 278.9 (1.67%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German cabinet agrees 60-bn-euro climate investment plan

AFP 14 Dec 2021

FRANKFURT: The new German government approved a 60 billion euro ($68 billion) climate investment plan in a cabinet meeting on Monday, laying the first stone towards achieving its ambitious environmental targets. The agreement was announced by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who celebrated a “booster” for Europe’s top economy and “the beginning of a climate-neutral and digital future for Germany”.

The investment in the new government’s “Climate and Transformation Fund”, first announced on Friday, comes from unused debts intended to tackle the coronavirus. The government had gained the approval from the German parliament to borrow 240.2 billion euros this year to finance measures to lessen the impact of the pandemic on businesses but will now only need 180 billion euros.

Germany’s coalition government of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and pro-business FDP has announced ambitious plans to tackle climate change, including ending coal power and generating 80 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030.

The fund, which builds on a previous “Climate and Energy Fund”, will hold “around 76.2 billion euros” after the supplementary budget measures are passed, Lindner said. The fund would be topped up in future through the government’s budget, the new finance minister said.

Lindner stressed that the money did not amount to “new debt”, a politically controversial subject in Germany. The coalition has promised a return to the so-called debt brake — a rule enshrined in the constitution that normally limits Germany’s public deficit to 0.35 percent of overall annual economic output — by 2023.

The debt brake was lifted to help fight the coronavirus pandemic and the coalition has used the reprieve to set money aside for green investments. Lindner said he expected 100 billion euros of new debt planned by the government under the relaxed rules to be “sufficient” for 2022, but underlined the uncertainty around the economic impact of the most recent wave of the coronavirus.

The budget measures will be debated in the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Thursday.

SPD Christian Lindner Climate and Transformation Fund

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

German cabinet agrees 60-bn-euro climate investment plan

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories