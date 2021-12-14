ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By 389.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By 369.4 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rizwan, Haider help Pakistan thump West Indies in first T20I

AFP Updated 14 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali struck fiery half centuries as Pakistan thumped West Indies by 63 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Karachi on Monday.

Rizwan smashed a 52-ball 78 with 10 boundaries — his 12th half-century and 11th this year — while Haider scored a career-best 68 to guide the hosts to 200-6 in their 20 overs.

The visitors were never in hunt of the target as they were dismantled by a superior Pakistan bowling attack and folded at 137 in 19 overs.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim took career best 4-40 while spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 3-17.

Opener Shai Hope top-scored with 31 but became one of leg-spinner Shadab’s two wickets in the same over, Shamarh Brooks being the other for five.

Odean Smith (24), Rovman Powell (23) and Romario Shepherd (21) also had good contributions but never threatened Pakistan.

This becomes Pakistan’s 13th win in 19 Twenty20 internationals against West Indies, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan were once again anchored by Rizwan who has a phenomenal 2021 in Twenty20 international cricket, having already crossed 1,000 runs in the calendar year.

Rizwan and Haider added 105 for the third wicket after skipper Babar Azam fell without scoring and Fakhar Zaman made just 10, with West Indian bowlers getting early success.

It was a rare failure for Azam — ranked number one in T20I cricket — as he edged a sharp turning ball from spinner Akeal Hossein.

Zaman top edged Shepherd before Rizwan and Haider rescued Pakistan.

Haider cracked four sixes and six boundaries in his 39-ball knock.

Mohammad Nawaz gave the final touches to the innings with a brisk 10-ball 30 not out spices with two sixes and three boundaries.

West Indies, hit with three Covid-19 positive tests among their T20I players, brought in Brooks and Devon Thomas from their one-day squad, giving Brooks a debut in the shortest format. The remaining matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Karachi.

Haider Ali Twenty20 Internationals Mohammad Rizwan West Indies in T20I Twenty20 international cricket

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rizwan, Haider help Pakistan thump West Indies in first T20I

SOEs: PC sets sell-off target

Covid-19: Pakistan vaccinates 25% of its total population

MPS today

US preparing 'alternatives' in case Iran nuclear talks fail: Blinken

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Month-on-month: Pakistan's overall auto sales decline 11% in November

Soldier martyred in attack on checkpost near Pak-Iran border

Gulf summit aims to signal solidarity amid Iran tension

Six Afghan migrants killed in Iran road crash: report

Pfizer vaccine protecting against hospitalisation during Omicron wave

Read more stories