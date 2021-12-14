KENYA-PAKISTAN TRADE RELATIONS

TEXT: Bilateral Relation between Kenya and Pakistan remains warm and cordial. Exports from Kenya to Pakistan have increased from USD 396.6 Million in 2016 to USD. 550 Million in 2020. Export in the previous year of 2019 was USD 452 million registering a growth of 20%. Imports from Pakistan to Kenya is also on an upward trend from USD 179.1 Million in 2016 to USD 245 Million in 2020.

Kenya’s main export to Pakistan is tea, which accounts for over 80% of the total exports. Other exports include hides & Skin, Onions, carbonates, sacks & bags and cut flowers. Pakistan’s major exports to Kenya include rice, cotton fabrics (Woven), surgical equipment, pharmaceutical products and veterinary products.

Aside from tea, other high-potential export commodities for Kenya include coconuts, dry nuts, mangoes, fresh flowers and powdered milk.

Several factors underpin trade between the two countries, including a strong commitment from the two nations to grow their ties. This is driven mainly by the fact that bilateral relations have become a key cog in transforming the two economies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021