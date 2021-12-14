A Brewing Friendship As Strong As The Tea

TEXT: When the sun dawned upon the people of Kenya on 12th December 1964, very few people around the world knew what it meant for the East African Nation. As the golden rays of the sun reached the furthest corner of the country, every Kenyan basking under the glow knew that they were free. The oppression has ended and the road to progress beckons them to greatness.

Like every country liberating itself from British rule, Kenya knew that the road ahead wasn’t adorned with roses. It will be rough, but the country will have to stay strong. Progress will never stop, nor the Kenyan Nationhood will remain a static idea frozen in time.

Vital Tea offers warm wishes to the Republic of Kenya Jamhuri Ya Kenya (Swahili). At Pakistan we are rejoicing the legacy of Pakistan and Kenya as the whole nation stands united in determination to take this great partnership and friendship between the two countries to ever greater heights.

Pakistan and Kenya enjoy warm cordial relations which are deep rooted in history. Both countries share similar views on most international issues and have been supporting each other at various international forums. In this spirit of friendship and cooperation, the trade between Kenya and Pakistan has been growing steadily in food and beverages (coffee and tea). Pakistan is the second largest export partner destination for Kenyan goods after the UAE in Asia. However, in back 2012, Pakistan was the leading export destination for Kenyan goods in Asia. Kenya also aided Pakistan during the 2010 floods.

The essence of friendship is deeply rooted in our sentiments, and we aim to strengthen for times to come. Vital Tea Pakistan wishes Kenya its 58th National Day. Renewing the decades-old tea bonds that Pakistan enjoys being the proud tea partners. May this Vital friendship brews strong and prosper forever.

It is estimated that by 2025, the total revenue generated by the Kenyan tea market will reach two billion U.S. dollars. It will be a massive increase from the 1.6 billion expected in 2021. Pakistan that currently imports 40% of Kenyan tea exports will play a major role in the increase of this revenue. Just last year, even during the pandemic, Pakistan imported tea worth a staggering USD 497.27 million as per United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Just like the Kenyan independence and the humble yet strong beginning of the nation, the Vital Group of Pakistani origin started as a small tea company back in 1991. We had a value oriented approach towards our tea business, and this has helped us evolve into the organization we are today. In just three decades, we have expanded to become one of the largest tea companies in Pakistan and while all our tea imports come from Kenya, we are also one of the national companies of Pakistan that exports tea to other countries as well.

The lush green fields of tea are always a soothing sight to behold, and we are happy that our Kenyan brothers have these in abundance. The people of Pakistan thank Kenya for its high quality tea that makes our mornings and evenings enjoyable today.

As Chairman of the Vital Group, I Haji Muhammad Yasin, am ecstatic by the progress that Vital has made over the years. The Kenyan tea helped us start this amazing journey and while we will continue our trade with Kenya, we believe it will support our coming business ventures as well. I wish my Kenyan brethren the best of luck in their current and future endeavors and may this Independence Day bring more success and prosperity to the entire nation of Kenya.

