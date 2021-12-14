WHY INVEST IN KENYA?
TEXT: • Strong democracy and political stability.
• The communication hub.
• Kenya is gate way to the Eastern and Central African region
• Liberalized and diversified strong economy.
• Kenya economic blue print vision 2030 is intended to transform Kenya into middle-income country by the year 2030.
• Unlimited opportunities for the investment across sectors and different countries.
• Skilled labor force and culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.
• Proven returns on investment and comparative cost of production.
• Well-established and vibrant private sector.
• Strong presence of leading multinational firms.
• A wide range of suitable tax treaties, trade investment and agreements.
• Membership to the multilateral investment guarantee agency, International Centre
for the settlement of investment disputes, and Africa trade insurance agency.
• Relatively well established social and political infrastructure.
• Presence of Institutions and structures for continuous improvement of business
environment including quarterly presidential roundtables and committee.
• Ease of doing business 2019 ranked Kenya at position 56 from 61 in 2018. This under
scores the reforms undertaken by government to improve business environment
• Compelling tourist prepositions making it possible to combine business and leisure.
•A great place to live and work
