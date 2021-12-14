ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.93%)
ASC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.83%)
FCCL 17.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
GGGL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.86%)
GGL 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
JSCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
KAPCO 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
NETSOL 81.99 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.26%)
PACE 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.72%)
PAEL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.02%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.48%)
PTC 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.13%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (5.86%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 22.1 (0.51%)
BR30 17,018 Increased By 266.3 (1.59%)
KSE100 42,956 Increased By 79.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,946 Increased By 266.4 (1.6%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
WHY INVEST IN KENYA?

TEXT: • Strong democracy and political stability. • The communication hub. • Kenya is gate way to the ...
14 Dec 2021

TEXT: • Strong democracy and political stability.

• The communication hub.

• Kenya is gate way to the Eastern and Central African region

• Liberalized and diversified strong economy.

• Kenya economic blue print vision 2030 is intended to transform Kenya into middle-income country by the year 2030.

• Unlimited opportunities for the investment across sectors and different countries.

• Skilled labor force and culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

• Proven returns on investment and comparative cost of production.

• Well-established and vibrant private sector.

• Strong presence of leading multinational firms.

• A wide range of suitable tax treaties, trade investment and agreements.

• Membership to the multilateral investment guarantee agency, International Centre

for the settlement of investment disputes, and Africa trade insurance agency.

• Relatively well established social and political infrastructure.

• Presence of Institutions and structures for continuous improvement of business

environment including quarterly presidential roundtables and committee.

• Ease of doing business 2019 ranked Kenya at position 56 from 61 in 2018. This under

scores the reforms undertaken by government to improve business environment

• Compelling tourist prepositions making it possible to combine business and leisure.

•A great place to live and work

Kenya Central African region Kenya economic blue print vision 2030

