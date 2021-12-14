WHY INVEST IN KENYA?

TEXT: • Strong democracy and political stability.

• The communication hub.

• Kenya is gate way to the Eastern and Central African region

• Liberalized and diversified strong economy.

• Kenya economic blue print vision 2030 is intended to transform Kenya into middle-income country by the year 2030.

• Unlimited opportunities for the investment across sectors and different countries.

• Skilled labor force and culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

• Proven returns on investment and comparative cost of production.

• Well-established and vibrant private sector.

• Strong presence of leading multinational firms.

• A wide range of suitable tax treaties, trade investment and agreements.

• Membership to the multilateral investment guarantee agency, International Centre

for the settlement of investment disputes, and Africa trade insurance agency.

• Relatively well established social and political infrastructure.

• Presence of Institutions and structures for continuous improvement of business

environment including quarterly presidential roundtables and committee.

• Ease of doing business 2019 ranked Kenya at position 56 from 61 in 2018. This under

scores the reforms undertaken by government to improve business environment

• Compelling tourist prepositions making it possible to combine business and leisure.

•A great place to live and work

