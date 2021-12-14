Global TRADE

TEXT: Kenya is world largest producer and leading exporter of black tea. The country is also ranked amongst the largest coffee producer in the World. Kenya is also lead exporter of Cut flowers to the European Union with the market share of 35%. Fresh fruits and vegetables feature on the growing list of Exports.

Kenya’s top ten export markets are Uganda, Pakistan, Tanzania, Netherlands, USA, United Kingdom, Democratic Republic of Congo, United Arab Emirates, South Sudan and Egypt. Kenya’s main exports are Horticulture, tea, textile and apparel, coffee, tobacco products, iron, steel products, Pharmaceutical products, Essential oil, articles of plastic, among others.

