CHOOSE KENYA THE LAND OF INVESTMENT

TEXT: Global firms are looking to make Kenya the pivot of the continental while operation as they race to be part of Africa’s growth story. Nairobi, Kenya Capital city is fast becoming the African home of choice for multinational companies, especially those in the service sector, looking to grow their presence in the continent.

In the last 5 years, Global heavyweight in the service industry such as IBM, Google PWC, advertising agencies WPP, Bharti Airtel, Nokia, Siemens, Procter and gamble, Barclays and Standard Chartered have announced plans to either set up regional hub in Nairobi or transform their Nairobi based local operation to serve sub-Saharan Africa.

