ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.4%)
ASC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.55%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
BYCO 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.18%)
FCCL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.37%)
FNEL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.91%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.49%)
GGL 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
JSCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.46%)
KAPCO 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.03%)
NETSOL 82.39 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (3.77%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.23%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TELE 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
TRG 94.70 Increased By ▲ 5.43 (6.08%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.18%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.35%)
BR100 4,370 Increased By 33.2 (0.77%)
BR30 17,151 Increased By 398.6 (2.38%)
KSE100 42,997 Increased By 120.2 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,962 Increased By 282.4 (1.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
CHOOSE KENYA THE LAND OF INVESTMENT

14 Dec 2021

TEXT: Global firms are looking to make Kenya the pivot of the continental while operation as they race to be part of Africa’s growth story. Nairobi, Kenya Capital city is fast becoming the African home of choice for multinational companies, especially those in the service sector, looking to grow their presence in the continent.

In the last 5 years, Global heavyweight in the service industry such as IBM, Google PWC, advertising agencies WPP, Bharti Airtel, Nokia, Siemens, Procter and gamble, Barclays and Standard Chartered have announced plans to either set up regional hub in Nairobi or transform their Nairobi based local operation to serve sub-Saharan Africa.

Kenya Global firms LAND OF INVESTMENT Nairobi

