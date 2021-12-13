Pakistan beat West Indies in first Twenty20 international

KARACHI: Pakistan beat the West Indies by 63 runs in the first Twenty20 international in Karachi on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan put up a strong 200-6 total in their 20 overs with Mohammad Rizwan hitting a 52-ball 78 and Haider Ali knocking a 39-ball 68 after they were put in to bat by the West Indies at National stadium.

In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 137 in 19 overs.

The remaining two matches are on Tuesday and Thursday, also in Karachi.

Scores: Pakistan 200-6; West Indies 137 in 19 overs.

Scoreboard

Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 international match between Pakistan and West Indies in Karachi on Monday:

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan c Smith b Shepherd 78

Babar Azam c Hope b Hosein 0

Fakhar Zaman c Brooks b Shepherd 10

Haider Ali c Smith b Drakes 68

Asif Ali c Powell b Oshane 1

Iftikhar Ahmed c ?Hope b Smith 7

Mohammad Nawaz not out 30

Shadab Khan not out 0

Extras: (lb1, nb2, w3) 6

Total: (for six wkts; 20 overs) 200

Did not bat: Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Azam), 2-35 (Zaman), 3-140 (Rizwan), 4-147 (Asif), 5-161 (Ahmed), 6-191 (Haider)

Bowling: Hosein 4-0-19-1, Oshane 4-0-38-1 (nb2, w1), Drakes 4-0-43-1, Shepherd 4-0-43-2 (w2), Smith 4-0-56-1

West Indies:

S. Hope lbw b Shadab 31

B. King c Azam b Nawaz 1

Nicholas Pooran b Wasim 18

D. Thomas lbw b Wasim 2

S. Brooks b Shadab 5

R. Powell c Nawaz b Shadab 23

D. Drakes c Nawaz b Rauf 5

R. Shepherd b Wasim 21

O. Smith b Shaheen 24

Akeal Hosein not out 1

O. Thomas b Wasim 1

Extras: (w5) 5

Total (all out; 19 overs) 137

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (King), 2-33 (Pooran), 4-59 (Hope), 5-60 (Brooks), 6-79 (Drakes), 7-88 (Powell), 8-134 (Smith), 9-134 (Shepherd)

Bowling: Shaheen 4-0-35-1 (1w), Nawaz 4-0-24-1, Wasim 4-0-40-4 (3w), Rauf 3-0-21-1, Shadab 4-0-17-3

Result: Pakistan won by 63 runs

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed